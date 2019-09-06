BDS Cut Off Lowered; National Testing Agency (NTA) To Release Revised Result

NEET Cut Off 2019: BDS Admission Cut Off Lowered

The cut off score for admissions to undergraduate dental courses (BDS) has been lowered by 10 percentile. The cut off scores are based on the marks obtained in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Now, the general category candidates with minimum 40 percentile are eligible to take admission in BDS courses. Likewise the qualifying percentile for SC/ ST/ OBC categories is 30 and for Persons with locomotory disability of lower limbs it is 35.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has announced the change through a notification, where it says that the decision has been taken in consultation with with the Dental Council of India (DCI).

"National Testing Agency (NTA) has been requested to bring out the revised result in accordance with the above lowered qualifying percentiles for the academic session 2019-20," the notice released by the Ministry reads.

In May, the Ministry had lowered the cut off for NEET PG by six percentile. This year, general category candidates with minimum mark of 44 percentile, persons with disabilities category with minimum of 39 percentile and SC/ST and OBC category candidates with 34 percentile became eligible for admission to postgraduate medical courses.

