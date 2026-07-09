NEET Counselling 2026: Check Top 10 Dental Colleges Based On National Ranking

NEET Counselling 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test result by July 20, 2026. Soon after the release of NTA scores, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the undergraduate medical counselling process. The NTA released the re- NEET 2026 provisional answer key on June 25, with the objection window open till July 28. Meanwhile, the testing agency has already started refunding the examination fee to registered candidates. Remaining students can update their bank details by July 14.

With the NEET counselling 2026 set to shape admissions to undergraduate dental courses across the country, aspirants are closely tracking the institutions that continue to lead in national rankings. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), published by the Ministry of Education, evaluates dental colleges on parameters such as teaching, learning, research, graduation outcomes and overall institutional reputation.

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Top 10 Dental Colleges In India

For candidates seeking admission to BDS programmes, the latest NIRF Dental rankings offer a useful snapshot of India's most prominent dental institutions.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi (New Delhi, Delhi) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (Chennai, Tamil Nadu) Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (Delhi, Delhi) Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth (Pune, Maharashtra) Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal (Manipal, Karnataka) A B Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences (Mangaluru, Karnataka) King George`s Medical University (Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh) SRM Dental College (Chennai, Tamil Nadu) Siksha `O` Anusandhan (Bhubaneswar, Odisha) JSS Dental College and Hospital (Mysuru, Karnataka)

In the 2025 NIRF Dental category, AIIMS Delhi secured the top position, followed by Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai, and Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi.

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Other institutions in the top 10 included Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth, Manipal College of Dental Sciences, A B Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, King George's Medical University, SRM Dental College, Siksha O Anusandhan and JSS Dental College and Hospital.

After each round, the seats are allotted based on the applicant's NEET rank, category, reservation norms, preferences, and seat availability.