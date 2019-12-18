NEET 2020 Registration: NTA Releases Clarification Regarding 'State Of Eligibility'

NEET application forms can be filled till December 31, 2019 at ntaneet.nic.in.

After candidates raised queries regarding filling up of choice under "State of Eligibility (for 15% All India Quota)" column in the NEET application form, the National Testing Agency or NTA has released a clarification to allay the fears. The NTA clarified that all the candidates are eligible for this quota independent of their choice under 'State of Eligibility', therefore, the candidates can fill in any state or union territory (UT) against this choice.

"It is clarified that all the candidates are eligible for this quota independent of their choice under State of Eligibility. Therefore, the candidates can fill in any State/UT (e.g. State/UT of their Class XII School, Home State/UT etc.) against this choice," the NTA statement regarding NEET registration said.

However, the Agency also clarified to the NEET aspirants that, the candidates from erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir (now known as union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh) are not eligible for 15% all India quota seats as the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir had opted out of All India Scheme since its inception.

"If they claim eligibility, they must submit online Self- Declaration which will be generated and printed automatically along with confirmation page for record and to present the same during counselling/admission," the statement added.

The format or content of self-declaration is given in the official notification of NEET 2020.

The current clarification is applicable to 15% All India Quota seats only, the NTA Said.

"For State/UT quota and other seats falling under the ambit of States/UTs, the domicile will be governed by the respective State rules and will be required at the time of Counselling by the State/UT Authorities. It is also reiterated that under various categories, State list Category Candidates who are not in Central List must choose General," the NTA added.

NEET 2020 registration can be done till December 31, 2019 at ntaneet.nic.in.

