Karnataka students who had missed the medical entrance examination NEET due to a train delay will get another chance, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said Monday.

Education | (with inputs from PTI) | Updated: May 06, 2019 18:44 IST
Another Chance For Students Who Missed NEET In Karnataka Due To Train Delay

NEET re-exam for Karnataka students who missed the test due to a train delay will be on May 20


New Delhi: 

The students who missed their NEET exam on Sunday due to a train delay will get another chance, the Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar announced today. The exam will be held on May 20, PTI reported as the minister saying. The National Testing Agency, which is conducting the NEET, national level entrance examination for medical and dental courses in colleges across India,  the first time, has announced exam centres will remain the same.

"Happy to announce that #Karnataka Students who missed #NEET exam, due to railway delay will get another chance," the minister has tweeted.

The HRD Ministry has earlier assured the Karnataka government that it would soon decide on their request to allow the students to write it again, the Chief Ministers office said Monday.

NTA organised this national level exam on Sunday for more than 1.5 million students, but, for hundreds of students who were heading from north Karnataka to take the exam in Bengaluru - a delayed train, the Hampi Express, meant they couldn't make it in time to write this exam.

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy yesterday requested to the Prime Minister, the Railways Minister and the HRD Minister to intervene and ensure that students who have missed the opportunity today get another chance to write the NEET 2019 Exam.

Union Minister, Sadananda Gowda, has also written to his colleague, HRD minister Prakash Javdekar, asking him to give the students another opportunity.

NTA has already a fresh date for Odisha students whose exams were postponed due to cyclone Fani. The exam for Odisha students will be held on May 20.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Click here for more Education News
 



