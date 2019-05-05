Train Delayed, Hundreds Miss Medical Entrance Test In Karnataka

The Hampi Express was delayed by over seven hours.

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, better known as NEET, decides whether students can get into medical college. Thousands sat for the examination in Bengaluru on Sunday afternoon.

However, many others heading to Bengaluru from north Karnataka could not make it on time for the test because of the Hampi Express getting delayed.

The South-Western Railways is now hoping that it can help the students get another chance. "SWR will write to the Ministry of HRD to conduct re-exam for students (who travelled by Hampi Express that reached SBC/Mysuru today) who missed NEET. We will send a letter tomorrow morning..." its public relations officer said in a message, referring to a media group.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy expressed his concern over the students' career getting jeopardised due to the delay in train services. "Hundreds of students from North Karnataka districts have missed the #NEET Exam being held today at Bengaluru due to a 7-hour delay of the Hampi Express. A last-minute change in the exam centres and lack of proper communication of the same has created confusion among students. I request PM @narendramodi, Rail Minister @PiyushGoyal, @HRDMinistry , @PrakashJavdekar to intervene and ensure that students who have missed the opportunity today get another chance to write the #NEET2019 Exam," he tweeted.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed that the central government was to blame for the incident. "Mr. @narendramodi, You pat your own back for others' achievements but will you also take the responsibility for your cabinet min' incapabilities. Hundreds of students in Karnataka may not be able to take up NEET because of delay in the train services," he tweeted.

"Mr. @narendramodi, Ask @PiyushGoyal to work properly for next few days and then we will set it right. Also, ensure that the aggrieved students get another chance to write NEET exam," the Congress leader added.

The examination has already been postponed in cyclone-hit Odisha, and a fresh date will be announced soon. Students who missed the Karnataka exam are hoping that they will be given another chance.

