NEET 2018: Form Correction Process Begins Today; Last Date March 17 CBSE has begun the online form correction for candidates who applied for NEET UG 2018. The last date for form correction is March 17.

Share EMAIL PRINT NEET 2018: Form Correction Process Begins Online; Last Date March 17 New Delhi: CBSE has begun the online form correction for candidates who applied for NEET UG 2018. The last date for form correction is March 17. This is a



The candidates will be allowed to make changes in the following details: Identification Identity

Date of birth

Gender

State code of eligibility

Category

Disability status

Medium

Examination Centre

Qualifying examination code and % of marks obtained in class 12th

Father's name and Mother's name

In case of any change in details wherever change in category/disability status involves higher fee, candidate will have to pay deference fee. Candidates will not be given additional time to pay the deference fee. So, candidates are advised to go over their details and if any change is required, then complete the process well before the last date.



NEET 2018 Form Correction: Details You Can Correct



To avail the correction facility, candidates need to go on the official website for NEET UG 2018 (www.cbseneet.nic.in). Once on the official website, they would need to login to their profile and make the necessary change. The deference fee can be paid online.



After making the correction, candidates should take a print out of the correction slip and retain it for future use.



