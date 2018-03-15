NEET 2018: Form Correction Process Begins Today; Last Date March 17

The candidates will be allowed to make changes in the following details:
- Identification Identity
- Date of birth
- Gender
- State code of eligibility
- Category
- Disability status
- Medium
- Examination Centre
- Qualifying examination code and % of marks obtained in class 12th
- Father's name and Mother's name
In case of any change in details wherever change in category/disability status involves higher fee, candidate will have to pay deference fee. Candidates will not be given additional time to pay the deference fee. So, candidates are advised to go over their details and if any change is required, then complete the process well before the last date.
NEET 2018 Form Correction: Details You Can Correct
To avail the correction facility, candidates need to go on the official website for NEET UG 2018 (www.cbseneet.nic.in). Once on the official website, they would need to login to their profile and make the necessary change. The deference fee can be paid online.
Comments
Click here for more Education News