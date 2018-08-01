NEET 2018 All India Quota Counselling: 2nd Allotment Result Announced; Check Now

NEET 2018 All India Quota Counselling: 2nd Allotment Result Announced

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the allotment result for the second round of counselling for All India Quota seats. The counselling process had been suspended and has been re-started after order from Supreme Court of India. The counselling process had been suspended after orders from Madras High Court and Bombay High Court.

The allotment result is now available on the official website of MCC. Along with the allotment result, the allotment letters have also been released on the official website.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the 2nd round of counselling have to report for admission from August 2 to August 8, 2018.

Candidates who join the seats allotted in the second round will not be allowed to vacate seats. The eats which remain vacant after second round of counselling will be handed over to state bodies for allotment in the state quota counselling. Seats which remain vacant after state quota counselling as well will then be filled during the mop up counselling.

Candidates would need to carry the following documents when reporting at the allotted medical college:

Admit Cards of Exam issued by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Result/ Rank letter issued by CBSE.

Date of Birth Certificate (if Matric Certificate does not bear the same)

Class 10th Certificate

Class 10+2 Certificate

Class 10+2 Marks Sheet

Eight (8) Passport size photograph same as affixed on the application form.

Provisional allotment letter generated on-line.

Proof of identity (Aadhar/ PAN/ Driving Licence/ Passport)

