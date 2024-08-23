Nearly 92% UG Seats At Delhi University Filled In First Admission Round

Nearly 91.98 per cent seats have been filled in Delhi University after the first round of admission process. Of the 83,678 candidates who accepted their allotted seats, as many as 65,483 have confirmed their admission in the university. In the Round 1 allocation process, the university had offered 97,387 seats to students.

Delhi University is conducting admissions for 71,600 undergraduate seats (excluding supernumerary seats) across 69 colleges and departments. Students have the option to choose from 1,559 programme-college combinations available for admission.

On August 16, 2024, the university began the allocation acceptance process, offering 97,387 seats in the first round of admission. As of August 21, 2024, around 43,515 candidates opted to upgrade their college or course preference, while 18,478 chose to freeze their admission status.

The university is hoping to start the academic session from August 29.

As per news agency ANI, nearly 2,45,287 candidates applied for Phase I of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS(UG)), with 1,85,543 applicants completing Phase II by submitting their preferences for programme-college combinations. The university received a total of 1,72,18,187 preferences.

This year, DU has introduced a feature on the candidates' dashboard that allows them to view the details of cutoffs and ranks determining seat allocation based on category and quota.

The university will display the common rank, cut-off rank, programme-specific CUET score, and cutoff score for all applied programmes.







(With inputs from ANI)


