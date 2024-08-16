Delhi University UG Admissions 2024-25: First List Out, Over 97,000 Students Offered Courses

Delhi University UG Admissions 2024-25: Delhi University has released the first allocation list for undergraduate admissions for the 2024-25 academic year. In the initial round of the Common Seat Allotment System (CSAS), 97,387 candidates have been allocated various programs and college combinations.

To fill the 71,600 sanctioned seats, the university evaluated 5,68,20,017 unique cutoffs and ranks for this round, as stated in the official release.

According to the official release, 2,45,287 candidates applied for Phase I of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG). Of these, 185,543 completed Phase II by indicating their preferences for program and college combinations. The university received a total of 1,72,18,187 preferences.

This year, a new feature has been added to the candidate dashboard, allowing each candidate to view the cutoff details and ranks that determine seat allocation based on their category and quota.

Delhi University will display the common rank, cut-off rank, program-specific CUET score, and cutoff score for all programs applied. Admissions will be determined by the Common Rank, meaning that matching the cutoff score alone does not ensure admission. Candidates with identical program-specific CUET scores might have different ranks due to the application of tie-breaking rules.

Ranks will not be assigned for performance-based programs (BA (Hons) Music, BSc (PE, HE&S), BFA) and certain supernumerary quotas (Sports, ECA, CW, and Ward).

Revised tie-breaking rules for rank generation:

Since the National Testing Agency provided raw scores rather than normalized scores this year, the university will use the following tie-breaking criteria if candidates have identical CUET-UG 2024 merit scores for a program and college combination:

Preference will be given to candidates with a higher percentage in the Best 3 subjects of Class 12.

If still tied, preference will go to candidates with a higher percentage in the Best 4 subjects of Class 12.

If needed, preference will be given based on the Best 5 subjects of Class 10.

The age of the candidate will be considered, with older candidates (based on the Class 10 certificate) given preference.

The alphabetical order of names will be the last criterion.

In the first allocation round, the university has conducted additional allocations to optimally fill seats, aiming for the academic session to start on August 29.

First-Round Allocations:

Total sanctioned seats: 71,600

Total preferences received: 17,218,187

Unique cutoffs and ranks considered: 5,682,017

Total candidates allocated in Round I: 97,387

Number of girls allocated: 52,838

Number of boys allocated: 44,549

Number of orphans allocated: 243

Number of single girl children allocated: 1,339

Program with the most allocations: BCom (Hons) with 10,096 allocations.

Shortlisted candidates from Round I should log in to their dashboard to accept their allocation by 4.59pm on Sunday, August 18, and submit their fees by 4.59pm on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. Only those who pay will be eligible for "upgrade" options in subsequent rounds. Candidates should regularly check the university admission website for updates.