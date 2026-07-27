NCTE Recruitment 2026: Walk-In Interview For Senior Academic Consultant

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Academic Consultant on a contractual basis. The recruitment will be conducted through a walk-in interview scheduled to be held on July 30, 2026, at 10:30 am, according to an official vacancy circular issued by the council.

The recruitment is being carried out under the National Professional Standards for Teachers (NPST) initiative. NCTE has announced one vacancy for the post, which will be filled on a six-month short-term contract. The tenure may be extended further depending on the institute's requirements and the candidate's performance.

As per the official notification, candidates applying for the post should not be more than 65 years of age as on the date of the advertisement.

To be eligible, applicants must possess a Master's degree from a recognised university or institute along with B.Ed., M.Ed. or M.A. (Education). They should also hold M.Phil., Ph.D., D.Litt. or NET/SLET qualifications.

Read full notice here

In addition to the educational qualifications, candidates must have at least five years of experience as an academic expert in areas such as research, training, educational technology, ICT, e-content development or related fields. The experience should be from organisations such as Central or State governments, public sector undertakings, statutory bodies, universities or other educational institutions.

The council has also listed several desirable qualifications for the post. These include good communication skills in English and Hindi, knowledge of education policy formulation, research, report writing and data analysis, experience of working on projects related to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and proficiency in using computers and digital communication tools.

Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can appear for the walk-in interview on July 30, 2026, as per the schedule mentioned in the official NCTE vacancy circular. Applicants are advised to read the complete notification carefully before attending the interview to ensure they fulfil all the prescribed eligibility conditions.