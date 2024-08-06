NCET 2024 Final Answer Key Released, Check Details

NCET 2024: The National Testing Agency has released the final answer key for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2024. Students who took the exam can now access the final answer keys by visiting the official NCET website, ncet.samarth.ac.in.

The NCET 2024 exam was held on July 10 from 2 to 5 pm. at various centers across India. The exam was initially rescheduled to June 12 due to technical issues.

NCET 2024 Final Answer Key: Steps To Download

Visit the official website, ncet.samarth.ac.in

Click on "Display of Final Answer Key for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2024 - reg"

Check the NCET 2024 final answer key and save it

Take a printout of the answer key for future reference

The NCET 2024, designed for admission to the 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central/State Universities/Institutions, including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for the academic session 2024-25, covered a total of 66 subjects. These included 38 languages, 26 domain subjects, one general test, and one Teaching Aptitude Test. Each candidate was required to take a total of 7 subjects: 2 languages, 3 domain subjects, 1 General Test, and 1 Teaching Aptitude Test.

NCET 2024: Syllabus

General Test: General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability, Quantitative Reasoning, Logical and Analytical Reasoning.

Teaching Aptitude: Topics related to the teaching of Science, Arts, Mathematics, Performing Arts, Languages, etc.

Approximately 40,233 candidates registered for NCET 2024. According to biometric registration data, around 29,000 candidates appeared for the examination at 292 centers across about 160 cities in the country.