NCERT Warns Against Fake Textbooks Online, Flags Pirated Class 9 Book

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has issued a warning against the circulation of fake and pirated versions of its textbooks. The council has advised students, teachers, parents and schools to avoid using study materials shared through unauthorised websites, social media platforms and messaging groups.

In a public notice issued on June 24, NCERT said it has found several cases where fake copies of its textbooks were being circulated in both printed and digital formats. The council also highlighted that some unauthorised materials were being shared even before the official release of the books.

NCERT has specifically identified a fake version of the Class 9 Social Science textbook "Understanding Society: India & Beyond (Part 1)" being circulated online. The council warned that such materials may contain incorrect information, missing chapters, changed content or completely false sections, which can mislead students.

The education body clarified that NCERT textbooks are released only through official channels after completing the publication process. No book is approved for circulation before its official release.

NCERT said students and parents should download digital textbooks only from trusted platforms such as the official NCERT website and the e-Pathshala portal and app. It also advised people not to trust links shared through unknown websites, social media accounts or online groups claiming to provide advance copies or NCERT study material.

The council also warned that copying, printing, selling or sharing NCERT textbooks without permission is a violation of copyright laws. Such activities can lead to legal action under the Copyright Act, 1957 and other applicable laws.

NCERT said it is taking necessary steps against those involved in producing and distributing fake educational material. The council has also requested students, teachers and the public to report any cases of unauthorised textbook circulation.

NCERT urged everyone to rely only on official sources to ensure that students get accurate and reliable learning material.