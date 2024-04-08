NCERT Warns Against Copyright Infringement Of Educational Materials

NCERT urges individuals who come across such pirated textbooks to immediately report them to the council.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has issued a stern warning against copyright infringement of its educational materials, cautioning the public against the unauthorixed printing and commercial sale of NCERT school textbooks.

The NCERT, in an official release, stated that a few unscrupulous publishers were printing NCERT school textbooks available on its website under their own name without obtaining permission from NCERT.

According to NCERT, anyone found publishing NCERT textbooks, either in whole or in part, for commercial sale or using NCERT textbook content in their publications without obtaining explicit copyright permission, will face legal repercussions under the Copyright Act of 1957.

"The general public is requested to kindly stay away from such textbooks or workbooks as their content may be factually incorrect as well as against the basic philosophy of NCF 2023," the NCERT stated. NCERT urged individuals who come across such pirated textbooks or workbooks to immediately report them to the council via email at pd.ncert@nic.in.

Furthermore, NCERT provided guidance for publishers interested in incorporating NCERT's name in their publications, directing them to send a proposal to the Publication Division NCERT, located at Aurobindo Marg, New Delhi-16, or via email at secy.ncert@nic.in.

New Textbooks For Classes 3, 6 To Be Available By April End, Mid-May: NCERT

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) recently disclosed the release dates of new textbooks for classes 3 and 6.

The NCERT stated that textbooks for Class 3 will be available by the last week of April, and for Class 6, by mid-May.

Furthermore, it stated that 1.21 crore copies of the 2023-2024 editions of textbooks for Classes 1, 2, 7, 8, 10, and 12 had been released nationwide.

To facilitate teachers in preparing Class 6 students for the updated curriculum, a bridge course for Class 6 has been made available on the NCERT portal.

"NCERT will introduce new textbooks following the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, only for Classes 3 and 6 in the Academic Year 2024-25. The printed version of Class 3 textbooks is slated for release by the last week of April 2024, followed by Class 6 textbooks in mid-May 2024," said the CBSE chairperson.