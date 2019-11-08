NCERT Opens Admissions To Diploma In Guidance And Counselling

The NCERT course aims at enhancing the skills and competencies of teachers.

NCERT, the Union education ministry's curriculum developing body, announces a one-year Diploma course for training of professionals in guidance and counselling, combining distance and face-to-face modes. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) course aims at enhancing the skills and competencies of teachers to promote holistic development of pupils and handle their academic, socio-emotional, and ethical problems.

According to a statement from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the course is open to teachers, teacher educators, school administrators and untrained guidance personnel from India.

Admission to eligible candidates will be offered at DEPFE, NCERT, New Delhi and Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) at Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysore and Shillong.

Maximum number of seats at each centre will be 50.

For Application Form and other details about the course, interested candidates may refer to http://www.ncert.nic.in/departments/nie/depfe/pdf_files/dcgc-2020.pdf.

Last date for submission of application form is November 15, 2019.

