NCERT Announces Doctoral Fellowship Programme For Research In Education

NCERT has announced Doctroal Fellowship for research in education

NCERT has announced Doctoral Fellowships for research with focus on education and other related disciplines. NCERT Doctoral Fellows will assist the Council in developing a body of work which would help in understanding the concerns expressed in the National Curriculum Framework 2005 (NCF 2005). Selected fellows can pursue research work in a recognized university/research institution of their choice. NCERT is offering total 10 fellowships.

An applicant should have a good academic record with at least 60 per cent marks at both graduate and post graduate level.

The applicant must not be older than 35 years as on the last date of receipt of application.

Candidates who are registered for Ph.D. degree in a recognized university/ or are working toward their Ph.D. registration are also eligible to apply.

Candidate applying for Doctoral Fellowship should have either completed pre-doctoral research methodology course or enrolled/selected for such course for appropriate duration as approved by UGC. The fellowship will start after completion of the course and confirmed registration with the University for Ph.D. work.

The NCERT Doctoral Fellow will have to contribute to the RIE teaching programme, field research and/or the curriculum development and textbook development programmes of NCERT for 30 days in a year.

NCERT will shortlist candidates for interview from among the applications received. The selection will be done on the basis of interview. Candidates appearing for the interview may also be asked to present their research proposals.

The prescribed format for the application is available on the NCERT website (www.ncert.nic.in). Apart from the application for, candidates are also required to submit a concept paper of about 1500 words on the theme of the proposed research, which should contain statements about (a) rationale and objectives of the study, (b) conceptual framework, (c) proposed methodology, and (d) potential contribution of the study. Attested copies of all mark sheets/certificates and proof of Ph.D. registration (if already registered) should also be sent with the application at the following address:

Head

Division of Educational Research

Room No.14, 3rd Floor, Zakir Husain Block

National Council of Educational Research and Training

Sri Aurobindo Marg

New Delhi - 110 016

The application should reach within 30 days of the advertisement.

