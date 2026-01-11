NCERT Launches Four-Day Interactive AI Programme To Boost Mathematical Skills

The online training programme will run for four days.
- NCERT offers a 4-day AI-based online math skills programme from January 12-15, 2026
- Sessions run daily from 10 am to 11 am on NCERT's official YouTube and PM eVidya channels
- The programme aims to make math learning interactive, engaging, and learner-centred using digital tools
New Delhi:
NCERT is offering an interactive programme for students to enhance their Mathematical skills through AI. The online training programme will run for four days from January 12-15, 2026 from 10 am to 11 am.
Interested students can join the programme on the official youtube channel of NCERT or PMeVidya channels.
"Join us to explore how digital tools and AI can advance Mathematical Learning- making it more interactive, engaging, and learner-cantered. 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐞: 12th - 15 January, 2026 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 : 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧: YouTube @NCERTOFFICIAL - https://youtube.com/@NCERTOFFICIAL/streams Also on PM eVidya Channels :- 6-12 & DD Free Dish Channel, Jio TV," NCERT posted on X.
The following is the four-day schedule of the interactive programme:
- Monday January 12, 2026: Leveraging AI to Map Misconceptions and Learning Outcomes
- Tuesday January 13, 2026: Designing Diagnostic Assessments to Identify Learning Gaps
- Wednesday January 14, 2026: Creating Visual Content for Conceptual Remediation
- Thursday January 15, 2026: Differentiated Instruction through Digital Platform