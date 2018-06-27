NCERT Makes Provision For Inclusive Education; Paves Way For Lessons On Gender-Based Violence, Life Skills

NCERT Makes Provision For Lessons On Gender-Based Violence, Life Skills

NCERT has come up with a manual for inclusive education for school children in India. The manual touches upon many crucial aspects of inclusive education starting right from pre-school to adolescent learning. Students would be educated about gender-based violence, substance abuse, physical and emotional changes during adolescence.

The manual has been released for School Management Committees (SMCs) which have become an integral part of democratization process of schools under the RTE Act of 2009.

NCERT has outlined various aspects of inclusive education and SMCs role and responsibilities.

The manual says, "SMCs of some schools together may plan activities like folk media, slogans and songs for transmitting messages on gender based discrimination and gender based violence viz. foeticide, infanticide, rape, domestic violence, sexual abuse, marital rapes, child marriages and other such practices."

The manual also emphasizes on learning life skills. It says, "SMC must try to promote opportunities in which adolescents can develop knowledge, attitudes, and specially life skills, using a variety of learning experiences through participatory approach."

The manual also touches upon other crucial aspects of education including education of children with disabilities, inclusion of minority children and children from scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

SMC is an organised authoritative body and are expected to actualize the goals of the RTE Act, 2009. 75% members of the SMC must be parents/guardians of the same school, and rest 25% members comprise of members from local authority, teachers of the school, educationists or children. 50% of the members of the SMC must be women.

