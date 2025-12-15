NCERT Launches 40 Week Online Diploma For Science Teachers - Enroll Now Before Deadline

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced a 40-week online diploma course in the teaching of science for middle-level teachers. The course aimed at improving teachers' subject knowledge and teaching skills.

Teachers who qualify are required to spend around 6 to 8 hours per week in study and activities. This program is open to science teachers currently teaching in grades 6 to 8. Teachers from both government and private schools following the NCERT curriculum can apply.

The course will be conducted through the NCERTX platform. It will be 40 weeks long and run from December 29, 2025, to October 18, 2026. Interested teachers can register until December 28, 2025. The registration fee is Rs 2,000 and applications can be made through the NCERTX online portal.

Qualified candidates will be evaluated through module-wise tests and a final examination at the end of the course. Teachers who complete all academic requirements will be awarded an NCERT e-certificate, recognising their advanced teaching skills and subject expertise.

This course is designed for working teachers to gain a deeper understanding of science and enhance their teaching effectiveness by adopting modern teaching techniques. The primary objective is to foster curiosity, critical thinking and a sustained interest in science among students.