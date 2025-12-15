Unlock Your Future With The Women@Dior-UNESCO Mentorship Programme, Apply Today

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the fashion house Dior have opened applications for the Women@Dior & UNESCO Mentorship Program for 2026-2027. Applications are currently open and close on 31 December 2025. Candidates can visit the official website unesco.org to apply.

The Women@Dior & UNESCO program is a one-year mentorship and education initiative. It helps young women build skills in leadership, creativity, inclusion and social responsibility. The goal is to support the next generation of women leaders from around the world.

The initiative began in 2017 and more than 2,800 women from over 60 countries have taken part till now. Women selected for the program receive personal mentorship from a Dior mentor. These mentors help mentees with career planning, confidence and professional development.

Participants also get access to an online education platform with more than 16 courses taught by experts from UNESCO, Dior and other partners. These courses cover important topics like women's empowerment, leadership, diversity and innovation.

In addition to courses and mentorship, the program includes a "Dream for Change" project. Here, mentees work in groups to design and present a real project that supports girls and young women in their community.

Also Read | How Tough Is South Korea's Suneung Exam That Forced Its Chief To Resign

Eligibility criteria

1. Under 30 years old at the time of application.

2. Enrolled full-time in a higher education institution.

3. In the final year of an undergraduate degree or currently pursuing postgraduate studies (Master's, PhD).

4. Proficient in written and spoken English (B2 level or above), as the program is conducted exclusively in English.

5. From any field of study, provided they demonstrate strong interest in women's empowerment and related issues.

6. Open to applicants who have not previously participated in the Women@Dior & UNESCO program.