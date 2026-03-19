NCERT Issues Admit Cards for 2026 Non-Teaching Recruitment Exams

The National Council of Education Research and Training has issued the admit card for its non-teaching recruitment examination covering Group A, B and C posts. Candidates can now download their hall tickets through the official website.

There are a total of 173 vacancies announced under this recruitment process, including 9 vacancies in Level 10 to 12, 26 in Level 6 to 8, and 138 in Level 2 to 5. The educational qualifications are different for each post.

The recruitment drive includes posts ranging from Level 2 to 12, and the computer-based test. The test is scheduled for March 24, 25, and 27.

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The admit card for the CBT exam was released on March 19, 2026. Candidates are required to log in using their credentials to access and download the admit card. The admit card includes relevant information such as exam date, shift timing, and centre for the candidates.

The selection process includes a written test followed by a skill test, depending on the requirement.