NCERT Introduces Module On Computational Thinking, Artificial Intelligence For Classes 9-12

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced a module on Computational Thinking and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for students in Classes 9 to 12, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The module aims to promote critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving skills, and the responsible use of emerging technologies.

Designed for students with no prior knowledge of AI, the module introduces Computational Thinking (CT) as a systematic approach to problem-solving. It also helps students understand how AI works, its applications, potential, and limitations.

According to NCERT, the module follows an experiential, activity-based learning approach that includes discussions, practical exercises, experimentation, and reflection. Activities can be conducted with or without digital devices, enabling students to participate meaningfully across diverse school settings.

The module places particular emphasis on the ethical and safe use of AI, covering data privacy, misinformation, fairness, digital safety, and the critical verification of AI-generated information. It encourages students to become informed, confident, and responsible users of technology while reinforcing the importance of human judgement, creativity, and ethical responsibility in learning.