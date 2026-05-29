NCERT Common Entrance Exam Registration 2026 Begins, Apply Online Before June 5

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has officially started the registration process for the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2026 for admission into various undergraduate and postgraduate education programmes. Candidates can now complete the NCERT CEE 2026 application through the official website, cee.ncert.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the last date to apply for NCERT CEE 2026 is June 5, 2026. Students seeking admission to courses such as BEd, MEd, Integrated MScEd, Integrated BEd-MEd, and MA in Education Technology are advised to complete their applications.

Direct Link to Apply

NCERT CEE 2026 Registration Process

The NCERT CEE 2026 registration process is currently active for admissions offered by Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) located in Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru, Nellore, and NERIE Shillong. These institutes are known for offering quality teacher education programmes across India.

Candidates can submit their applications online by visiting the official portal, cee.ncert.gov.in, and filling out the required details carefully. Applicants are advised to keep their academic documents, scanned photograph, and signature ready while completing the registration process.

The NCERT Common Entrance Exam 2026 will be conducted on June 28, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

NCERT CEE 2026 Eligibility Criteria

The NCERT CEE 2026 eligibility criteria differ depending on the course selected by candidates. Students applying for the Integrated MScEd programme must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination with at least 50% marks for the general category. The minimum required marks are 45% for SC, ST, and PwD candidates. Students who completed their Class 12 examinations in 2024 or 2025 are also eligible to apply for the entrance examination.

Meanwhile, candidates applying for the 3-year Integrated BEd-MEd programme should hold a postgraduate degree in science, social science, or humanities with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grades.

NCERT CEE 2026 Selection Criteria

NCERT has also announced the selection process for admissions through CEE 2026. According to the official criteria, the NCERT CEE 2026 score will carry 60% weightage during admissions, while the remaining 40% weightage will be based on candidates' aggregate academic performance.