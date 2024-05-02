CEE 2024: NCERT Invites Application For Teacher Education Programmes, Check Syllabus, Pattern

NCERT Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2024: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is currently accepting applications for various teacher education programs at its Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) in Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysore, and Shillong across India.

The application process began on April 30 and will end on May 31. Those interested and eligible can apply by visiting the official website at cee.ncert.gov.in.

Admit cards will be available for download from June 10 to June 16. The examination will be held on June 16.

The last date for uploading the marks of the qualifying examinations for applicants appearing in CEE-2024 (BSc BEd, BA BEd, MSc Ed) is June 20.

The last date for uploading the marks of the qualifying examinations for applicants appearing in CEE-2024 (BEd, BEd-MEd, MEd) is May 30.

The results for CEE-2024 (BSc BEd, BA BEd, MSc Ed) will be declared on July 5. The results for CEE-2024 (BEd, BEd-MEd, MEd) will be declared on July 10.

The programs are BSc BEd (4-year), BA BEd (4-year), MSc Ed (6-year), BEd (2-year), BEd-MEd (3-year), MEd (2-year) under Regional Institutes of Education.

Region and program-wise seats:

Seats available for BSc BEd programme:

RIE, Bhubaneswar: 55

RIE, Mysuru: 55

BA BEd (Four Year Integrated):

RIE, Bhubaneswar: 55

RIE, Mysuru: 55

MSc Ed program:

RIE, Mysuru:

MSc Ed (Physics): 22

MSc Ed (Chemistry): 22

MSc Ed (Mathematics): 22

BEd-MEd (Three Year Integrated):

RIE, Bhopal: 55

Seats available for Bachelor of Education (BEd):

RIE, Bhopal:

Science and Mathematics Group: 55

Social Science and Language Group: 55

RIE, Ajmer:

Science and Mathematics Group: 55

Social Science and Language Group: 55

RIE, Bhubaneswar:

Science and Mathematics Group: 55

Social Science and Language Group: 55

RIE, Mysuru:

Science and Mathematics Group: 27/28

Social Science and Language Group: 28/27

NERIE, Shillong:

Science and Mathematics Group: 55

Social Science and Language Group: 55

MEd (Two Year):

Seats available for the MEd program:

RIE, Ajmer: 55

RIE, Bhubaneswar: 55

RIE, Bhopal: 55

RIE, Mysuru: 55

NCERT Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2024: Syllabus

Language Proficiency indicating specific areas like comprehension, rearranging sentences, selecting suitable words for the blanks, finding errors in parts of the sentences, finding out equivalent meaning to the given phrases, finding suitable words for the incomplete sentences, sequencing, and grammar which includes synonyms, antonyms, idioms, prepositions, tenses, articles.

Teaching Aptitude will cover specific areas like attitude towards education, children, and the teaching profession; interest in teaching; leadership qualities & group management; emotional & social adjustment; intrapersonal & interpersonal skills; digital initiatives and pedagogy, NEP 2020, and school education, NCF-SE-2023 and general awareness of contemporary issues on school education.

Reasoning Ability indicating specific areas like verbal & non-verbal reasoning, missing numbers, number series, letter series, theme finding, jumbling, analogy, odd one out, arranging the statements in a sequential form, statement and conclusions, syllogism, logical problems, establishing relationships.

CEE-2024

Separate question papers for different courses:

Group-A: BSc BEd/BA BEd/MSc Ed.

Group-B: BEd/BEd-MEd

Group-C: MEd

Group A: Questions will be at the level of senior secondary education or higher.

Group B: Questions will be at the level of graduation.

Group C: Questions will be at the level of graduation and professional education.

For all groups, the test will cover the following areas and have the specified number of questions:

Language Proficiency (20 questions)

Teaching Aptitude (30 questions)

Reasoning Ability (30 questions)

The test booklets will be available in English and Hindi only.

There will be a total of 80 questions, and the test duration will be 120 minutes.

Each correct answer will attract 2 marks, while each incorrect answer will incur a penalty of -0.5 marks.