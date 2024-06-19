Assam Common Entrance Examination 2024 Result Out, Check Steps To Access

Assam CEE 2024 Result: The entrance exam was held on June 2 in a pen-and-paper mode.
Assam CEE 2024 Result: Assam Science and Technological University (ASTU) has declared the result of the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2024. Those who took the exam can access their scorecards on the official website using their application number and password. Originally, the results were scheduled to be released on June 18. Qualified candidates will be eligible for the counselling process for admission to undergraduate programs at ASTU.
Assam CEE 2024 Results: Steps To Check
- Go to the official website, astu.ac.in.
- On the homepage, select the link 'Assam CEE 2024 Results'.
- A login window will appear.
- Enter your application number and password and submit.
- The Assam CEE result will appear on the screen.
- Save and download it for future reference.
Assam CEE 2024 Results: Candidates should carefully check the following details before downloading their scorecards
- Name of the candidate
- Photograph
- Roll number
- Marks obtained
- Qualifying status
- Rank secured
- Cut-off marks
The entrance exam was held on June 2 in a pen-and-paper mode, featuring 120 objective multiple-choice questions. Each correct answer earned four marks, while one mark was deducted for each incorrect response.