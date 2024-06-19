Assam Common Entrance Examination 2024 Result Out, Check Steps To Access

Assam CEE 2024 Result: Assam Science and Technological University (ASTU) has declared the result of the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2024. Those who took the exam can access their scorecards on the official website using their application number and password. Originally, the results were scheduled to be released on June 18. Qualified candidates will be eligible for the counselling process for admission to undergraduate programs at ASTU.