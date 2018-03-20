Registration For NCERT Common Entrance Exam 2018 Begins For the NCERT CEE 2018 candidates can submit their applications at ncert-cee.kar.nic.in before 9 May.

Online registration for the NCERT Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2018 begins. The exam is being conducted for granting admission to B.Sc. B.Ed. (Four Year Integrated), B.A. B.Ed. (Four Year Integrated), M.Sc.Ed. (Six Year Integrated), B.Ed. (Two Year), M.Ed. (Two Year) and B.Ed-M.Ed. (Three Year integrated) courses at Regional Institutes of Education located at Ajmer, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Mysuru, and Shillong. The admission entrance test is also for Prarambh School for Teacher Education Jhajjar, Haryana. The online application form is available at the official website ncert-cee.kar.nic.in.



NCERT CEE 2018 for admission to RIEs will be held on 10 July.



In the online application form, candidates would need to provide their marks in the qualifying exam as it is considered during rank generation and failure to submit it will disqualify a candidate from admission. The qualifying examination or academic eligibility criteria for the courses vary from course to course and also according to the specialization. Candidates who are planning to appear for the CEE next year can visit the CEE website and confirm their eligibility beforehand.



Last year, the NCERT CEE result was announced in July 2017. The exam was held on 11 June 2017.



Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: 9 May 2018

Downloading admit cards: 14 May to 8 June 2018

Last date for submission of qualifying examination marks for appearing applicants B.Sc.B.Ed./ B.A.B.Ed./ M.Sc.Ed. only: 28 June

Last date for submission of qualifying examination marks for appearing applicants B.Ed./ B.Ed.-M.Ed./ M.Ed. only: 16 July

CEE-2018 Result Declaration for B.Sc.B.Ed./B.A.B.Ed./M.Sc.Ed. programmes: 4 July

CEE-2018 Result Declaration for B.Ed./B.Ed.-M.Ed. (integrated)/M.Ed. programmes: 19 July



