Registration For NCERT Common Entrance Exam 2018 Begins

NCERT CEE 2018 for admission to RIEs will be held on 10 July.
In the online application form, candidates would need to provide their marks in the qualifying exam as it is considered during rank generation and failure to submit it will disqualify a candidate from admission. The qualifying examination or academic eligibility criteria for the courses vary from course to course and also according to the specialization. Candidates who are planning to appear for the CEE next year can visit the CEE website and confirm their eligibility beforehand.
Last year, the NCERT CEE result was announced in July 2017. The exam was held on 11 June 2017.
Last date for submission of application: 9 May 2018
Downloading admit cards: 14 May to 8 June 2018
Last date for submission of qualifying examination marks for appearing applicants B.Sc.B.Ed./ B.A.B.Ed./ M.Sc.Ed. only: 28 June
Last date for submission of qualifying examination marks for appearing applicants B.Ed./ B.Ed.-M.Ed./ M.Ed. only: 16 July
CEE-2018 Result Declaration for B.Sc.B.Ed./B.A.B.Ed./M.Sc.Ed. programmes: 4 July
CEE-2018 Result Declaration for B.Ed./B.Ed.-M.Ed. (integrated)/M.Ed. programmes: 19 July
