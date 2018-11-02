NCERT Begins Application For Diploma Course In Guidance And Counselling

NCERT has begun application process for admission to the Diploma Course in Guidance and Counselling. The course is meant for In-service teachers / teacher educators / untrained guidance personnel/ school administrators. The duration of the course is one year. The application form is available on the NCERT website and interested candidates can apply till November 20, 2018.

Eligibility Criteria

Any In-service teachers who are graduates with a teaching degree can apply for this course.

Candidates who are not working currently but are graduates with teaching degree and have at least two years of teaching or related experience.

Candidates who are postgraduates in psychology /education /social work / child development/special education are also eligible. Preference will be given to those with at least one year of teaching or related experience.

Minimum % of marks required is 50%. There is 5% relaxation on minimum percentage required for SC/ST candidates.

Application Process

The application form is available for download on the NCERT website and can also be obtained from any of the RIEs. Applications complete in all respects should be sent electronically (through e-mail) as well as by post to one of the study centres based on the regional basis (list can be found in the official brochure).

Selection Process

Candidates would be shortlisted after receiving applications and will be called at the study centre study centre in their regions for selection test which includes essay writing and interview.

