NBEMS Issues Notice For Release Of Additional Qualification Certificates

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a notification asking medical aspirants to submit the desired fee required for obtaining the Additional Qualification (AQ) certificates. All the applicants who have completed their additional qualification from NBEMS and desire to apply for Additional Qualification (AQ) certificates from NMC are advised to pay the prescribed fee to NBEMS through its Miscellaneous Fee Payment Portal, noted the NMC.



"After payment of fee to NBEMS, a legible copy of the payment receipt should be attached in the online AQ application under 'Relevant PG document, if any' column. Only after successful payment of fee by the applicant, NMC will be able to submit request for verification of AQ to NBEMS," noted NMC.



NMC issues Additional Qualification (AQ) certificates to registered medical practitioners after they acquire higher medical qualification(s) under section 26 of the IMC Act, 1956 read with Section 61(2) of the NMC Act, 2019. The said certificates are issued after due verification of the higher qualification(s) of the applicants from the concerned Institute/College/University including NBEMS.



National Board of Education in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has recently issued a notice mentioning that the verification of credentials issued by NBEMS will now be conducted through the “Credential Verification Online Portal (CVOP)” (available on NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in under the tab “Digital Services”) after the payment of prescribed fee for verification to NBEMS through its Miscellaneous Fee Payment Portal.

