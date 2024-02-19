Navyug School Sarojini Nagar Entrance Test To Be Held In March, Check Details

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct Navyug School Sarojini Nagar Entrance Test (NSSNET)-2024 on March 3, 2024 for admission to Class 6 and 7 of Navyug School, Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi. The applications can be filled by March 3, 2024 and the last date for payment of exam fee online is March 1, 2024.

The exam will be conducted for a duration of two hours in Objective Type – Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ). Candidates will be required to mark their answers to the questions from the given Question Booklet on the OMR answer sheet.

The question paper will be in bilingual mode i.e. it will be in English and in Hindi. Interested candidates will be required to pay Rs 250 per candidate payable online through the payment gateway using UPI, Net Banking, Debit Card or Credit Card.

Eligibility for class 6

Student who has passed or appearing in Class 5 as on March 31, 2024. He/she should be between 10 and 12 years of age as on March 3, 2024. He/she should have been born between April 1, 2012 and March 31, 2024.

Eligibility for class 7

Student passed or appearing in Class 6 as on March 31, 2024. He/she should be between 11 and 13 years of age as on March 31, 2024. He/she should have been born between March 1, 2011 and March 31, 2013.

The Navyug School Educational Society (NSES) of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) operates 12 Navyug Schools in NDMC area. Navyug School Sarojini Nagar was set up in 1973 offering CBSE curriculum-based education to students from Class 6 to Class 12. The school has been designated as a school of meritorious learning. NSES has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the Navyug School Sarojini Nagar Entrance Test (NSSNET)-2024 to National Testing Agency (NTA).