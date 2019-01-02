Navodaya Vidyalaya: Admit Card Released For Class 9 Lateral Entry Exam

Navodaya Vidyalaya Admit Card: Know How To Download

The lateral entry test for admission to class 9 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) will be held on February 2. Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released admit cards of the candidates who had registered for the exam. Candidates can download the admit card online at the official website of NVS. The selection test will comprise questions from the subjects of Mathematics, General Science, English and Hindi totaling to 100 marks. Difficulty level of the test paper will be of Class VIII standard.

This lateral exam is conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for filling up the vacant seats in class 9. The question paper will be English/ Hindi and candidates will be allowed 3 hours to take the exam.

On the other hand, entrance exam for regular admission in JNVs will be held on April 6. As per the norm, JNVs enroll students from class 6 through Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2019. 75% of the seats are filled by candidates from rural areas and one-third of the seats are reserved for girl students. The exam is held every year and last year 28 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam.

For class 11, NVS conducts the admission in July.

