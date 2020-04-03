National Yoga Olympiad 2020: Know Details

The national level Yoga Olympiad will be held in June.

The National Yoga Olympiad is one of the initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Human Resource Development to promote the awareness of yoga and to build up a network of yoga students, teachers and Yoga practitioners at the national level to spread the message of yoga as a science of holistic living. 'National Curriculum Framework 2005' (NCF 2005) highlighted yoga as an essential component which contribute to the physical, social, emotional and mental development of a child.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) which will conduct the Yoga Olympiad has developed a syllabus for Class 6 to 8 (upper primary stage) and Class 9 and 10 (secondary stage). NCERT has also developed textbooks for upper primary and secondary stages titled "Yoga: A Healthy Way of Living". These books are available in Hindi, Urdu and English.

Students can find these books on e-pathshala and on NCERT website.

All government, government-aided schools are eligible to participate in the Olympiad. Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Central Board of Secondary Education (Excluding KVS & NVS) and Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) affiliated schools should also conduct the Olympiad at their levels and send students to national level.

