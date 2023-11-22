National Testing Agency Releases City Intimation Slip For SWAYAM Exam

SWAYAM exams.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance city intimation slip for candidates who will be appearing in the SWAYAM exams scheduled in December.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the National Testing Agency to download the same using their email ID/application number and date of birth.

The NTA also clarified that this is only an advance intimation of the exam city allotted where the examination centre will be located to facilitate the candidates. The admit card of SWAYAM July 2023 semester examination will be issued separately.

National Testing Agency will be conducting the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) Exams for the July 2023 Semester, for certification to various SWAYAM Courses, at different centres located across the country on 1, 2 and 4 December 2023.

SWAYAM are Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds Courses. The SWAYAM MOOC platform was developed by AICTE in 2016 to facilitate hosting of online courses which could be accessed by anyone, anywhere at any time free of cost. The courses are offered by SWAYAM in the form of video lectures, specially prepared reading material that can be downloaded/printed, self-assessment tests through tests and quizzes and an online discussion forum for clearing the doubts.

The initiative has been introduced with an aim to make high-quality teaching and learning resources available to all, including those who have been historically underserved. SWAYAM aims to bridge the digital divide, ensuring that students who have not yet benefited from the digital revolution can participate in the knowledge economy.