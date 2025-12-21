NTA Releases University Grants Commission NET December Exam City Slip

The National Test Agency (NTA) released the city intimidation slip for UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) December examinations. Candidates can visit the official website to download the intimidation slip.

The UGC NET Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode will be held from December 31, 2025 to January 7, 2026. The City Intimidation slip will inform about exam centre, shift timing, arriving time and exam start timing.

Steps to download slip:

1. Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in

2. Click UGC NET December 2025 city intimidation slip

3. Login with you credentials

4. Download thr slip and save for future reference

The city intimidation slip is a crucial details for candidates preparing for the exam. Following this, candidates can prepare their travel plan in order to avoid any last minute issue. The admid card for the UGC NET examination will also be released soon.

Also Read | Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: PM Modi Interacts With Students Aboard Brahmaputra Cruise

About the exam:

The UGC NET December 2025 exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency, in computer-based test (CBT) mode, from 31 December 2025 to 7 January 2026. The examination will be held in a single session, with a total duration of three hours.

The exam will have two papers. Paper I will focus on teaching and research aptitude, and it will include 50 questions. Paper II will be subject-specific, and it will contain 100 questions.

Candidates will be able to check important details, such as the exact exam centre, roll number and session timing, after the UGC NET December 2025 admit card is released.