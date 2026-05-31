National Teacher's Eligibility Test Scorecard Available On DigiLocker, Says NTA

NTET 2026 Scorecard: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that it is hosting the National Teacher's Eligibility Test (NTET) 2026 scorecards on the DigiLocker platform at digilocker.gov.in. The NTET 2026 results were declared on May 15, 2026. The NTET 2026 was held on April 28, 2026, at 67 centres in 14 cities. A total of 9,368 candidates had registered for the exam, out of which 9,051 appeared for NTET 2026.

As per the official announcement, the NTET scorecards were already released on the NTA's website, exams.nta.nic.in/ntet. However, to facilitate the candidates and provide secure digital access to scorecards, the exam body is now hosting NTET 2026 results on DigiLocker.

The NTET is a national-level examination designed for postgraduates in the Indian Systems of Medicine and Homoeopathy (Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha) who wish to pursue a teaching career as Assistant Professors, Associate Professors, or Professors.

A total of 5,813 female candidates appeared for the exam, while 3,228 male applicants appeared for the NTET 2026, as per the official record.

The NTA has been entrusted to conduct the NTET examinations by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) and the National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH). The results of the candidates have been shared with the NCISM and NCH, the NTA informed.

As per the official exam notification, the role of NTA is confined to the registration of candidates, the conduct of the test, hosting of answer keys, inviting challenges, finalising answer keys, preparing and declaring results, and hosting the scorecards.

The exam body has advised candidates to get in touch with the respective institutions for further details.