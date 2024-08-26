National Overseas Scholarship To Study Abroad: Check Eligibility

It provides financial assistance for students to pursue Master's degrees or Ph.D. programs abroad.
National Overseas Scholarship: Category-wise Distribution
- Scheduled Castes: 115
- Denotified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic Tribes: 06
- Landless Agricultural Labourers and Traditional Artisans: 04
The official notification reads: "Candidates who leave the country to pursue their studies before the issuance of the final award letter must inform this Department, providing detailed information about their source of funding, including loan documents, proof of financial transactions, etc., before leaving the country. Failure to comply will result in the cancellation of their candidature."
National Overseas Scholarship: Minimum Qualification
Students must have scored at least 60% marks or the equivalent grade in the qualifying examination.
National Overseas Scholarship: Age Limit
The student must not be more than 35 years old as of the first day of April in the selection year.
National Overseas Scholarship: Income Ceiling
The candidate's family income must not exceed Rs 8 lakh per annum in the preceding financial year.
National Overseas Scholarship: Duration of Financial Assistance
The prescribed financial assistance will be provided for:
PhD programs: 04 years (four years)
Master's degree programs: 03 years (three years)
List Of Documents Required
- 10th Board Certificate
- Caste Certificate
- Photo
- Scanned Signature
- Current Address Proof/Permanent Address Proof (in case different from current address)
- Qualifying Degree/Provisional Certificate
- Mark sheet of qualifying examination
- Valid document regarding admission to a foreign university (Application, Registration, or Admission-related document)
- Income documents of all family members
- Employer's NOC Certificate if the applicant is employed
- Gap Certificate (if there is a gap of more than 6 months after completing the qualifying degree)
- ITR acceptance document
- Aadhar Card