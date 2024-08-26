National Overseas Scholarship To Study Abroad: Check Eligibility

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, offers the Central Sector Scheme of National Overseas Scholarship to support low-income students belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Denotified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic Tribes, Landless Agricultural Labourers, and Traditional Artisans categories in financing their higher education.

It provides financial assistance for students to pursue Master's degrees or Ph.D. programs abroad.

National Overseas Scholarship: Category-wise Distribution

Scheduled Castes: 115

Denotified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic Tribes: 06

Landless Agricultural Labourers and Traditional Artisans: 04

The official notification reads: "Candidates who leave the country to pursue their studies before the issuance of the final award letter must inform this Department, providing detailed information about their source of funding, including loan documents, proof of financial transactions, etc., before leaving the country. Failure to comply will result in the cancellation of their candidature."

National Overseas Scholarship: Minimum Qualification

Students must have scored at least 60% marks or the equivalent grade in the qualifying examination.

National Overseas Scholarship: Age Limit

The student must not be more than 35 years old as of the first day of April in the selection year.

National Overseas Scholarship: Income Ceiling

The candidate's family income must not exceed Rs 8 lakh per annum in the preceding financial year.

National Overseas Scholarship: Duration of Financial Assistance

The prescribed financial assistance will be provided for:

PhD programs: 04 years (four years)

Master's degree programs: 03 years (three years)

List Of Documents Required