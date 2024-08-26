Advertisement

National Overseas Scholarship To Study Abroad: Check Eligibility

The student must not be more than 35 years old as of the first day of April in the selection year.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
National Overseas Scholarship To Study Abroad: Check Eligibility
It provides financial assistance for students to pursue Master's degrees or PhD programs abroad.
The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, offers the Central Sector Scheme of National Overseas Scholarship to support low-income students belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Denotified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic Tribes, Landless Agricultural Labourers, and Traditional Artisans categories in financing their higher education.

It provides financial assistance for students to pursue Master's degrees or Ph.D. programs abroad.

National Overseas Scholarship: Category-wise Distribution

  • Scheduled Castes: 115
  • Denotified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic Tribes: 06
  • Landless Agricultural Labourers and Traditional Artisans: 04

The official notification reads: "Candidates who leave the country to pursue their studies before the issuance of the final award letter must inform this Department, providing detailed information about their source of funding, including loan documents, proof of financial transactions, etc., before leaving the country. Failure to comply will result in the cancellation of their candidature."

National Overseas Scholarship: Minimum Qualification

Students must have scored at least 60% marks or the equivalent grade in the qualifying examination.

National Overseas Scholarship: Age Limit

The student must not be more than 35 years old as of the first day of April in the selection year.

National Overseas Scholarship: Income Ceiling

The candidate's family income must not exceed Rs 8 lakh per annum in the preceding financial year.

National Overseas Scholarship: Duration of Financial Assistance

The prescribed financial assistance will be provided for:

PhD programs: 04 years (four years)
Master's degree programs: 03 years (three years)

List Of Documents Required

  • 10th Board Certificate
  • Caste Certificate
  • Photo
  • Scanned Signature
  • Current Address Proof/Permanent Address Proof (in case different from current address)
  • Qualifying Degree/Provisional Certificate
  • Mark sheet of qualifying examination
  • Valid document regarding admission to a foreign university (Application, Registration, or Admission-related document)
  • Income documents of all family members
  • Employer's NOC Certificate if the applicant is employed
  • Gap Certificate (if there is a gap of more than 6 months after completing the qualifying degree)
  • ITR acceptance document
  • Aadhar Card
Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Study Aborad, National Overseas Scholarship Scheme, National Overseas Scholarship
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Supreme Court Recruitment: Application Process For 80 Posts Begins, Check Details
National Overseas Scholarship To Study Abroad: Check Eligibility
WBJEE Counselling 2024 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result Out, Check Details
Next Article
WBJEE Counselling 2024 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result Out, Check Details
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;