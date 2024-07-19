National Medical Commission Approves 50 MBBS Seats For New Medical College In Odisha

The National Medical Commission has approved 50 MBBS seats for a new Government Medical College and Hospital in Odisha's Jajpur. The seats have been approved for the 2024-25 academic year.



As per reports, the institution has initially got approval for 50 MBBS seats, which will be gradually upgraded to 100. With the setup of the new college, the total number of government medical colleges in Odisha have increased to 12, while MBBS seats rose to 1,600.

“Happy to share that 50 MBBS seats have been approved by the National Medical Commission, New Delhi, for the academic year 2024-25 for the new Government MCH at Jajpur,” the Health and Family Welfare Department said in a post on X on Thursday.

The new college in Jajpur is named as the Jajati Keshari Medical College and Hospital. The college has been named after Jajati Keshari, the 11th century Somavansi ruler of ancient Odisha, who reportedly established Jajpur.

The medical college has been built at a cost of over Rs 400 crore at the Ankula Square on the outskirts of Jajpur.

The National Medical Commission, the statutory body that regulates medical education, medical professionals, institutes, and research in the country, accorded the approval acting upon an application regarding the establishment of a medical college and hospital in Jajpur under the Orissa University of Health Sciences, Bhubaneswar, seeking 100 MBBS seats for the academic year 2024-25.

(With inputs from IANS)

