National Mathematics Day: Remembering Srinivasa Ramanujan On His Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: 'Such was his mathematical genius that he discovered his own theorems. In recognition of his achievements, his birth date 22 December is celebrated in India as Mathematics Day,' quotes All India Radio commemorating the birth anniversary of the greatest Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. He is remembered for his exceptional contribution in the field of mathematics. Srinivasa Ramanujan was born in the year 1887, on this day (22 December), at Erode, Tamil Nadu in a Tamil Brahmin Iyengar family.



Remembering the MOST REMARKABLE Mathematician #SrinivasaRamanujan on his Birth Anniversary today.#NationalMathematicsDaypic.twitter.com/39aapdSx6g — ALL INDIA RADIO (@AkashvaniAIR) December 22, 2017



In the year 2012, the then Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh declared 22 December as the National Mathematics Day. Three years later in 2015, a movie 'The Man Who Knew Infinity' released based on the biography of the mathematician. The movie had Dev Patel in the titular role. The movie describes the mathematician's life in India, after he joined Cambridge University during World War 1 and his journey towards establishing the famed mathematical theories.



Srinivasa Ramanujan Birth Anniversary: 10 Facts About The Mathematics Genius



In 1903, he joined the Government College in Kumbakonam. Due to his negligence for non mathematical subjects, he failed the exam in the college. In 1912 he got a job as a clerk in the Madras Port Trust, so as to invest more time for mathematical discoveries. It was then, he was referred to Professor GH Hardy, Trinity College, Cambridge University; by one of his colleagues at Madras Port Trust who was also a mathematician.



A page of #formulae taken from the notebooks of Indian mathematician, Srinivasa Ramanujan FRS, born #onthisday 1887 https://t.co/vqC3Z7kn3Kpic.twitter.com/nRutcShcVA — The Royal Society (@royalsociety) December 22, 2017



Srinivasa Ramanujan's journey for being a legendary mathematician of all times began with his letter to the Professor where he had mentioned about 120 mathematical theorems. He joined the Trinity College a few months before the outbreak of World War I. In 1916 he was awarded the Bachelor of Science degree; the next year he was elected to the London Mathematical Society. In 1918 he was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society for his research on Elliptic Functions and theory of numbers. The same year in October he was became the first Indian to be elected a Fellow of Trinity College, Cambridge.



In 1919, he returned to India due to his poor health condition and a year later he breathed his last at the age of 32.



In 2014, founder of Super30 classes Anand Kumar was conferred the year's prestigious Ramanujan Mathematics Award at the Eighth National Mathematics Convention organised by a Rajkot-based school.



In 2016, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, among others, have reportedly pledged to form a foundation in the name of legendary Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan.



