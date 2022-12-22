National Mathematics Day 2022: Five Facts On Srinivasa Ramanujan

Srinivasa Ramanujan was born on December 22, 1887, in Tamil Nadu's Erode. He is known for his contributions to the theory of numbers.

Mr Ramanujan studied at Government College in Kumbhakonam in 1903. In college, he failed exams because he was focused too much on mathematics and ignored other subjects.

According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, Mr Ramanujan published the first of his papers in the Journal of the Indian Mathematical Society in 1911. He travelled to England on scholarship in 1914 where he was tutored by and collaborated with British mathematician Godfrey H Hardy.

Mr Ramanujan's mastery of continued fractions was unequaled by any living mathematician, as per Encyclopaedia Britannica. He worked out the Riemann series, the elliptic integrals, hypergeometric series, functional equations of the zeta function using his own technique that came to be called Ramanujan summation.