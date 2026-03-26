NIOS Releases Date Sheet 2026 For Class 10 And 12 Theory Examinations

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 theory exams for April 2026. The date sheet for the Theory Examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 is now available on the official NIOS website (www.nios.ac.in) and has also been published in this notice.

The theory exams will commence on April 10, 2026, and will be conducted at various designated examination centers across the country. Students registered for the Secondary Examination (Class 10) and the Senior Secondary Examination (Class 12) can check their subject-wise exam dates on the NIOS website.

Currently, students enrolled in Classes 10 and 12 are completing their Practical Examinations, which are scheduled from March 17, 2026, to April 1, 2026.

Timeline for Theory Examinations

As per the detailed schedule released on March 25, 2026, all theory examinations will begin on April 10, 2026. Most exams will be conducted in the afternoon session, generally between 2:30 PM and 5:30 PM, depending on the subject. The final theory exam will be held on May 6, 2026. The schedule includes multiple subjects for both Class 10 and Class 12.

Follow the steps below to view and download the date sheet:

Visit the official NIOS website.

website. Navigate to the "Exams" or "Latest Notifications" section.

Click on "NIOS Class 10 & 12 Date Sheet April 2026."

The date sheet will open in PDF format.

Download and save a copy for future reference.

Changes in Certain States

According to NIOS, exam dates have been slightly adjusted in some states, including Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. These changes are due to assembly elections, other competitive exams, and state-specific holidays. Students are advised to regularly check for any updates or amendments to the date sheet.

Admit Cards and Examination Instructions

Students can download their admit cards from the official NIOS website before their exam dates. They will be given an additional 15 minutes at the beginning of each exam to read the question paper. NIOS has confirmed that once the examination schedule is announced, it will not be changed.

Timeline for Result Declaration

NIOS is expected to release the results approximately seven weeks after the final exam. The results will be made available online. Students are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and keep a copy of the date sheet to help plan their preparation effectively.