National Education Day 2018: India Celebrates Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's Birth Anniversary

National Education Day: India Celebrates Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's Birth Anniversary

India celebrates National Education Day today. National Education Day commemorates the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad who was also the first Union Minister of Education for India. Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad believed that education was for one and all. He was responsible for setting up of apex bodies such as AICTE and UGC. IITs, IISc and School of Architecture and Planning were also his brainchild.

Not just primary education and literacy but, Azad was also instrumental in promotion of culture and literature through education. Most of the cultural and literary academies we see today such as Lalit Kala Academy, Sahitya Academy etc. were established by him.

Since this morning dignitaries, ministries, and people from all walks of life have taken to social media to pay their tributes to the man who envisioned equal opportunities in education for every one.

"Remembering Acharya JB Kripalani and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on their birth anniversaries," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Solemn tributes to freedom fighter & scholar Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary," tweeted Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Minister of Assam.

"Remembering Bharat Ratna #MaulanaAbulKalamAzad, a great freedom fighter, educationist and Independent India's first Education Minister," tweeted Rajeev Chandrashekhar.

To celebrate the National Education Day, CBSE had asked all its affiliated schools to organize various programs to emphasize on the importance of education and the nation's commitments to all aspects of education.

The events for National Education Day can be organized by schools any day as per their schedule. CBSE has also asked schools to send a report on or before November 20, 2018.

