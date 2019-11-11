'Champion Of Education': Priyanka Gandhi On Maulana Azad Birth Anniversary

National Education Day is celebrated on November 11 in memory of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today paid tributes to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary.

Ms Gandhi also tweeted a picture of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad with her great grandfather and India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. She captioned it, "Educational values instilled from the heart can spark a revolution in the society."

अल-हिलाल अखबार निकाल कर ब्रिटिश हुकूमत को चुनौती दी। आजादी के बाद भारत के पहले शिक्षा मंत्री बनकर विज्ञान, संगीत, संस्कृति जैसे विविध क्षेत्रों के लिए ऊँचे दर्जे के संस्थान बनाए।



महिला शिक्षा और आधुनिक शिक्षा के हिमायती मौलाना अबुल कलाम आज़ाद को उनके जन्मदिन पर शत-शत नमन। pic.twitter.com/jXWPNTpuYg — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 11, 2019

She also said in her tweet, "He challenged the British rule by publishing the daily "Al Hilal". After independence, he became the first education minister of India to create high-quality institutions for diverse fields like science, music, culture. Heartiest tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, a champion of women's education and modern education, on his birth anniversary."

India celebrates National Education Day on November 11 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, who served as the first Minister of education of India.

On National Education Day, India remembers the exemplary contributions of Maulana Azad in nation-building, institution-building and particularly his indelible imprints in the field of education.

Maulana Azad was an Indian scholar and independence activist. He was one of the senior leaders of the Indian National Congress during the Indian independence movement.

Maulana Azad was posthumously awarded the country's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, in 1992.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.