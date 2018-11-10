National Education Day Tomorrow

November 11 is the birth anniversary of Abul Kalam Azad, freedom fighter and eminent educationist

Central Government, with a resolution dated September 11, 2008, has declared November 11, the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, freedom fighter, eminent educationist and the first Union Minister of Education, as National Education Day. To commemorate National Education Day, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has requested schools to organize various programs on the importance of education and the nation's commitment to all aspects of education.

"To commemorate National Education Day, schools are requested to organize seminars, symposia, essay writing competitions, elocution competitions, workshops and rallies with banners, cards and slogans on the importance of education and the nation's commitment to all aspects of education," CBSE said in a statement.

The Board has also asked the schools to send a report on the programs on or before November 20, 2018.

"The activities may be conducted any day as per the schedule of the schools. Schools may send the report at https://goo.gl/forms/D16jZHdcziGLLWqM2 on or before 20th November 2018," the statement added.

The Board has sent a notice in this regard to Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, the Directorate of Education of Government of NCT of Delhi and many others.

It has requested all Regional Directors/Regional Officers of CBSE to send the circular to all the Heads of the affiliated schools of the Board in their respective regions.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

Maulana Abul Kalam was of the opinion that education was the right of one and all. He was responsible for setting up of apex bodies such as AICTE and UGC. IITs, IISc and School of Architecture and Planning were also his brainchild.

One of the interesting facts about Maulana Azad is that even though he did not receive formal schooling, he was well versed in Urdu, Persian, Arabic, and Hindi. He was also a scholar of mathematics, philosophy, world history, and science.

Maulana Azad was also a prominent journalist of his time and championed the cause of Indian Nationalist movement. He understood the correlation between education and nation's development. He strongly advocated free and compulsory education for children up to the age of 14 years. He knew that India was a nation with abroad cultural spectrum and hence needed educated citizens to participate in nation-building tasks.

Click here for more Education News