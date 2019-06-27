NATA 2019 admit card released for July exam

NATA 2019 Admit cards released for July 2019 exam. The NATA admit card is available on the official website and candidates can download their NATA admit card using their application number and password. The July NATA test will be conducted on July 7, 2019. NATA exam will be part online and part offline.

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) is being conducted by Council of Architecture (COA) since 2006 for admission to five year Bachelor of Architecture (B. Arch.) degree course at all recognized institutes across country.

The NATA admit card for July session can be downloaded from NATA website, online.cbexams.com/nata.

NATA 2019 Admit Card Download: Direct Link

This year NATA exam is being held twice a year. The first NATA exam this year was conducted on April 14, 2019. Students have the choice to appear in either of the NATA exam. For students who choose to appear in both the tests, the best score of the two will be treated as the valid score for admission to B.Arch. course.

The NATA exam will have two parts. Part A comprises of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) which is to be answered online and Part B will be answered on A4 size drawing sheets.

Part A will have questions from Mathematics and General Aptitude. There would be 20 questions from Mathematics and 40 from General Aptitude. Each question will carry 2 marks. There is no negative marking.

In Part B, students will have to attempt two questions within 120 minutes. The Answer to each question in the 'drawing' paper will be examined by more than one examiner independently and the marks will be averaged.

