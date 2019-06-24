National Aptitude Test In Architecture (NATA) On July 7. Admit Cards Today

NATA Admit Card Expected Today: Know How To Check

The second National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) will be held on July 7. Admit card for the exam will be released today. Council of Architecture (CoA) will conduct the exam. NATA is held twice a year so as to attract a greater number of bright aspirants for studying Architecture and give an opportunity to those students who miss out the first test due to some reason or other and to improve upon their NATA score in the first test by re-appearing the second test.

Download NATA Admit Card (Link will be generated soon)

NATA consists of two parts: Part A comprising Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Mathematics and general aptitude which is to be answered online and Part B is on drawing, which is paper based.

"Candidates opting to appear in both the first and second test may note that they will be issued with the separate score card for each test. The score card for Second test shall contain the marks secured in First & Second Test and also the best marks secured in either of the Tests as valid score for admission to B.Arch. Course," reads the notification.

The first NATA was held in April. A total of 32856 candidates took the exam and 27232 had qualified. The overall pass percentage was 82.9%. The exam was held at 191 centres nationwide and at one centre in Dubai.

