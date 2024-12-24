NALCO Recruitment 2024: Notification Out For 518 Non-Executive Posts, Check Details

NALCO Recruitment 2024: The National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has released a notification for various positions in the S&P Complex, Angul, and the M&R Complex, Damanjodi. Applicants can apply for these positions by visiting the official website, mudira.nalcoindia.co.in, starting December 31, 2024. The last date for submission of the online application is January 21, 2025.

NALCO aims to fill 518 vacancies. These vacancies include positions such as Fitter, Electrical, Laboratory Operator, Nurse Gr III, Pharmacist Gr III, Instrumentation/Instrument Mechanic, Geologist, HEMM Operator, Mining, Mining Mate, Motor Mechanic, Laboratory Technician Gr III, and First Aider.

The official notification states: "Candidates can apply for only one post. If a candidate submits multiple applications for a single post, the latest application will be considered, and the rest of the applications shall be rejected. In case a candidate applies for multiple posts, their candidature shall be summarily rejected. The application form, once submitted, cannot be modified, so utmost care should be taken to furnish the correct details before submitting the online application form."

NALCO Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website, mudira.nalcoindia.co.in

Step 2. Click on the 'Current Openings' tab on the homepage

Step 3. Register yourself and log in to your account using your registration number and password

Step 4. Fill out the application form and make the payment

Step 5. Click on "Submit" and save the form

Step 6. Take a hard copy for future reference

NALCO Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

Candidates will have to appear for a Computer-Based Test (CBT). The test will consist of a total of 100 multiple-choice questions. Each correct answer will carry 1 mark. The duration of the test will be 120 minutes.