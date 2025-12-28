NABARD Invites Applications For Young Professional Programme 2025-26

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is inviting applications for the Young Professional Programme 2025-26 on a contract basis. Candidates can apply online only by visiting the official website at nabard.org.

The duration of the contract is one year, with a maximum of three years based on the performance and requirements. Candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 70,000 per month. NABARB will close the application window on January 12, 2026. Candidates can apply through the online process only.

Vacancies and Age Criteria

A total of 44 vacancies across India were announced for the Young Professionals programme. The maximum age is 30 years and the minimum is 21 years old. The NABARD also mentioned that educational qualifications (results) till November 1, 2025, are accepted only. Candidates can check the educational qualifications in detail by visiting the official website.

The selection process is conducted in two stages.

Stage 1: Applications are screened by a committee based on academic performance, work experience, overall profile, and the statement of intent.

Stage 2: Shortlisted candidates appear before the Young Professional Selection Committee (YPSC) for a presentation and interview.

Final appointment is subject to medical clearance by NABARD-appointed medical officers.

Steps to apply: