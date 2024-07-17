Advertisement
Mumbai University Invites Applications For MCA, Master Of Management Studies Courses

Mumbai University Admission 2024: The MMS program has a capacity of 720 students, and the MCA program can accommodate 2,000 students.

Mumbai University Admission 2024: The MMS programme offers specialisations in HR, finance, and marketing.

The University of Mumbai will commence the application process today for admission tests to its Master of Management Studies (MMS) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) programs offered through the Center for Distance and Online Education (CDOE). Interested students can submit their applications online until July 24 by visiting the official website. The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on Sunday, August 11, in online mode.

Mumbai University Admission For MMS and MCA Courses: Steps To Apply

  • Visit the official website.
  • Find the application link on the homepage.
  • Log in with your credentials.
  • Fill out the application form.
  • Upload the necessary documents.
  • Pay the application fees.
  • Submit the form.
  • Save and download a copy for future reference.

The MMS program has a capacity of 720 students, and the MCA program can accommodate 2,000 students. Since the academic year 2021-22, both programs have been approved by AICTE and UGC. The MMS programme, equivalent to an MBA, offers specialisations in HR, finance, and marketing.

For detailed information on eligibility criteria, fees, and entrance exams, candidates should visit the Mumbai University CDOE website where the application form for the entrance exam is also available.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates regarding the exam.

