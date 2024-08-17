Mumbai University Invites Applications For Distance And Open Learning Programmes

Mumbai University is currently accepting applications for undergraduate programs at the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE). Interested and eligible candidates can apply via the official website. The application deadline is August 30.

Undergraduate Programs

First Year: BA, BCom, BCom (Accounting & Finance), BSc (Information Technology), BSc (Computer Science)

Second & Third Year: BA, BCom, BCom (Accounting & Finance), BSc (Information Technology), BSc (Computer Science)

Courses Offered

BA (FY, SY, and TY): Three-year degree course with study material. Subjects include History, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Psychology, Commerce, Education, Marathi, Hindi, and English.

B.Com. (FY, SY, and TY.): Three-year degree course with study material. Subjects for TY BCom include Accounts Group and Management Group.

BSc (Information Technology): Three-year degree course (six semesters).

BSc (Computer Science): Three-year degree course.

BSc (Nautical Technology): Three-year degree course.

MA: Two-year postgraduate degree course. Subjects include Sociology, History, Economics, Politics, Philosophy, and Languages (Hindi, Marathi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu, Gujarati, etc.).

MA (Education): Two-year postgraduate degree course.

MCom.: Two-year postgraduate degree course with study material. Subjects include Accounts and Management Group.

MA/MSc (Mathematics): Two-year postgraduate degree course (without study material).

MSc (Information Technology): Two-year degree course.

MSc (Computer Science): Two-year degree course.

MCA (Master of Computer Applications): Three-year degree course (six semesters).

Post Graduate Diploma in Management: Two-year course with study material.

CDOE operates regional centres where students can receive counselling, guidance, and study materials between 10.20am and 6pm on working days.

Distance & Open Learning provides education to learners who are geographically or temporally separated from the teaching institution. This approach was initiated by Mumbai University, which established the Directorate of Correspondence Courses in 1971-72. In 1993, the Directorate was upgraded to the 'Institute of Distance Education,' gaining recognition as a 'University Institution.'



Visit the official website,vmu.ac.in/distance-open-learning, for detailed information about programs.