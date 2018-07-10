Mumbai Rains: Schools To Remain Closed In Thane, Palghar; School Principals To Make A Call In Mumbai

Mumbai Rains 2018: Schools to remain closed in Thane and Palghar

The rain situation in Maharashtra is here to stay. Given the condition, Vinod Tawde, the Education Minister has instructed Deputy Director to keep schools in Thane and Palghar districts closed on account of the erratic weather condition. The decision to open schools in Mumbai region remains with the school principals who should make the call based on the water logging conditions in the adjacent areas.

Instructed Deputy Director to ensure that the schools in Thane and Palghar district remain closed due to the erratic weather conditions. In Mumbai, the principals of schools are instructed to take the call on school closure, gauging the water logging in the adjacent areas. — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) July 10, 2018

Earlier the Maharashtra government had declared precautionary holiday on Monday for schools, colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region for the safety of the students due to the heavy rainfall experienced in the city and the suburban areas.

The government also extended the deadline for FYJC admission by one day as it was impossible for many students to travel to the allotted institute to complete admission formalities.

The meteorological department had earlier predicted more heavy rains in Mumbai till today. The department has now predicted more rains till Thursday. The life has come to a standstill with the iconic Dabbawalas cancelling their services due to water logging.

"We did not collect the tiffins today, because of the water-logging across the city. Our people find hard to wade through their cycle in knee-deep water," Mumbai Dabbawalas Association's spokesperson Subhash Talekar said.

The city has received 54 per cent of its average monsoon season rainfall just in the last 20 day, the city's civic body noted.

Click here for more Education News