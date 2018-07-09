Mumbai Rains: Holiday Declared For Schools, Colleges, FYJC Admission Date Extended

Mumbai Rains: Holiday Holiday Declared For Schools, Colleges, FYJC Admission Date Extended

Maharashtra government declared precautionary holiday for schools, colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region for the safety of the students due to the heavy rainfall experienced in the city and the suburban areas. After Mumbai woke up to yet another day of relentless downpour, flooded streets and waterlogged rail tracks prompted the education department to declare a holiday today.

The downpour -- the highest of the season so far in a day -- caused traffic jams as many roads and streets were flooded and people were seen wading through knee-deep water, reported Press Trust of India.

The date for the first list of FYJC online admissions has been extended by one day. This decision was taken due to the adverse weather conditions, resulting in students being unable to reach colleges to complete the procedures.

According to Education Minister Vinod Tawde, the date for the first list of FYJC online admissions has also been extended by one day.

Precautionary holiday declared for schools, colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region for the safety of the students due to the heavy rainfall experienced in the city and the suburban areas.

"This decision was taken due to the adverse weather conditions, resulting in students being unable to reach colleges to complete the procedures," said Mr. Tawde in a tweet.

Several schools declared a holiday today before the government announcement and many office-goers decided to stay at home.

The meteorological department has forecast more heavyrains in Mumbai till tomorrow.

"It is the highest rainfall of the season so far in 24 hours," IMD Mumbai's deputy director general K S Hosalikar told PTI.

The observatory in suburban Santacruz recorded 122 mmshowers during the same period, he said, adding, "The city and its suburban areas received a good spell of showers yesterday. Mumbai got a widespread downpour as the rain intensity escalated to very active."

Mr. Hosalikar said the intensity of rains in the city's neighbouring districts of Palghar, Raigad and some parts in the south Konkan region was even more "vigorous" with these areas receiving 200 mm rainfall since yesterday.

Meanwhile, Mumbai University has declared B.Com results yesterday.

"Timely declaration of results truly benefit the students and help regulate the academic calendars in an effective manner throughout the year (sic)," tweeted Mr. Tawde.

The results of Mumbai University https://t.co/jLFpKdQfQ3 is now out.

