Mumbai University Admission 2018-19: Application Process Begins, First Merit List On June 12

The result for CBSE 12th students has already been declared. Students would need to fill the application form and submit the pre admission online enrolment form to the college of their choice. The first merit list for admission to colleges of Mumbai University will be released on June 12, 2018.
The schedule for Mumbai University Degree Admission 2018 is given below:
Sale of forms: May 31, 2018 to June 9, 2018
Open Online link and Submission of Pre Admission Online Enrolment Forms: June 1, 2018 to June 11, 2018
Submission of Admission form along with printed copy of pre-admission enrolment forms (mandatory): June 7, 2018 to June 12, 2018
First merit list: June 12, 2018
Verification of documents and and payment of fees after first merit list: June 13 to June 15, 2018
CommentsIn 2017, the first merit list for Mumbai University degree admission was announced on May 22. In terms of cut off, for Mithibai college, the cut of percentage for BA for open category students was 94.8%. At Jai Hind College, the cut off for B.Com. for open category was 94%. For BA it was 94% and for B.Sc. it was 80%.
Click here for more Education News